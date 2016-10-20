‘Crazy’ Mary Dobson Is Officially The Most Terrifying Wrestler In The WWE

Say hello to "Crazy" Mary Dobson, the horror-loving scream queen of the WWE.



The WWE recently announced Crazy to their roster and fans are already flipping out. The 23-year-old wrestler has five years of experience under her belt and has "toured throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe, as well as Japan."

A photo posted by Mary Dobson (@crazymarydobson) on Jan 23, 2016 at 10:41am PST

Crazy has been known to step into the ring wearing a creepy Jason Vorhees mask, and oftentimes she dons twisted face pint and contacts that make her look part human and part … something not human.

WWE fans are speculating Crazy could appear as Bray Wyatt's yet-to-be-seen Sister Abigail, though that has yet to be confirmed. Either way, we're thrilled (and slightly terrified) Crazy is joining the WWE and can't wait to see what happens next.

‼️ CHRISTMAS SALE ‼️ Freddy 8x10s are only $10!!! Email crazymarydobson@hotmail.com for info!! A photo posted by Mary Dobson (@crazymarydobson) on Dec 25, 2015 at 5:17pm PST

