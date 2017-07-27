Conor McGregor Invites Himself To An A-List Party With Cristiano Ronaldo

Apparently, the best way to start a bromance with Cristiano Ronaldo is to not so subtly invite yourself along as his “date” to a party. Or at least, that is how the friendship between UFC fighter Conor McGregor and Ronaldo started.

The soccer player and the UFC fighter originally met through trainer John Kavanagh. It was while with Kavanagh that Ronaldo happened to mention that he was attending Jennifer Lopez’s birthday party. According to Kavanagh, McGregor slyly said, “Sure, I’ll come along.”

Great to see you bro!!💪🏽🔝 A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 24, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

That sly self-invitation turned into quite the evening for McGregor. Not only did the UFC fighter start a new friendship with Ronaldo, but he got his fair share of incredible stories from this A-list party. One of which included being pulled onto the dance floor by J Lo herself after she recognized him.

“We go in and J-Lo catches his eye and comes running over like a schoolgirl: ‘Oh! Conor McGregor! Thank you for coming. Let’s dance!’” Kavanagh said to the Irish Independent. “I’m like: ‘Oh, here we go, just another crazy story.’”

All in all the Kavanagh, McGregor, Ronaldo, and even J Lo seemed to have had an incredible night. So, despite the slightly rude move of inviting himself along to a party, it seems that McGregor had just the right move. Keep that one in mind next time you talk to someone heading off to an A-list birthday bash.

