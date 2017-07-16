Chris Pine and Joss Whedon Team-Up to Save the Day

If you haven’t heard, there’s an election coming up next week. The polls are open on November 8, and the day will bring to a close what has become one of the most shocking and incredible campaign trails to date.

However, this election isn’t just about who we choose as our next president. It’s also about who sits in Congress and who fills the empty seat on The Supreme Court.

Some celebrities could care less about what happens in our country. Others, however, are quite the opposite. Many of America’s biggest stars have rallied together this election season, urging our country to go out and vote.

A couple of icons in nerd culture decided to take things one step further.

Directer Joss Whedon (Firefly, Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, The Avengers) produced a short film aobut the importance of voting on Congress members. The video is titled ‘If Congress Was Your Co-Worker” and it outlines a lot of the big problems people have with our current political system.

Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) stars in the film as Leonard, a new employee in the office. He starts off great, but starts using his oddly strong power to keep things from getting done.

The boss in the office, played by Alan Tudyk (Firefly, Dodgeball) questioned why the employee was able to have so much power.

At the end of the video, after Leonard had caused plenty of mayhem, he barreled into a meeting room. Alan, along with a large group of people, said they had taken a vote.

Leonard looked shocked, and realized that was the only way he could be defeated.

The video ends with a message to its viewers, urging them to vote.

“This November 8….Remeber Who’s Boss.”

We, the American people, are the boss in this scenario. The future of our government, and our country, is in our hands, so it’s up to us to get out there and do something about it.