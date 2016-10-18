Chicago’s ‘Saved By The Bell’ Diner Is A Delicious Slice Of 1990s Nostalgia

This is officially the coolest diner in Chicago.

The Saved by the Bell-inspired pop-up diner is called Saved by the Max, and perfectly recreates the neon vibe from the 1990s hit show. And every detail has been immaculately restored to transport you back in time to the era of brightly-colored everything and funky hairdos.

When you first walk in to Saved by the Max, you're greeted by lockers of Bayside students. But that's only the beginning. Everything looks like it came straight from the Saved by the Bell set and even the menus come complete with cast-inspired dishes like "A.C. Sliders" and "Mac & Screech."

Saved by the Max owner Derek Berry said the idea was born out of a love for the 1990s.

"The project was thought of in early February [2016] and we opened up June 1st," Berry said. "We decided to really take every step to duplicate this and really pay attention to every detail no matter how small it was along the way."

Berry's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Aside from attracting local clients, the diner has also brought in multiple Saved by the Bell cast members.

"We've been lucky enough, thus far, to have a Slater, Mr Dewey, Ox, Mr. Belding, and Max himself! All of which have been truly outstanding and totally elevated the experience for the patrons," Berry said.

Mario Lopez was thrilled to see his former show brought back to life and took to Instagram to post videos and photos of his experience there.

Had to cruise by this SBTB diner while in town... #Chicago A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 2, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT

What's up with this puppy jersey in my locker?! #SBTBDiner #Chicago A photo posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 2, 2016 at 7:26pm PDT

Attention to detail is hilarious... #SBTBDiner #Chicago A video posted by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Sep 2, 2016 at 7:05pm PDT

So if you're in Chicago, be sure to stop by Saved by the Max. Who knows, maybe you'll see a former Saved by the Bell cast member dining next to you.

