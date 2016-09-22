Chelsea Handler Releases Scathing Response To Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Divorce

Chelsea Handler didn't hold back anything in her scathing response to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce.

The comedian and talk show host started with a bit of humor, joking that she was finally ready to get married - now that Brad Pitt is divorced.

"Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn't get married until everyone could get married," Handler, who is friends with Pitt's ex Jennifer Aniston, said. "And I always said I wouldn't get married until they got divorced, so I'm officially accepting proposals. I'm ready."

She continued by ramping up the rhetoric and laying into Jolie, her relationship with Pitt, and even calling her a "f—ing lunatic."

"There are rumors that part of the problem was that Brad was allegedly drinking and smoking too much weed. I wonder why he would need to self-medicate," she continued. "Maybe because he could have been spending the last 12 years at Lake Como hanging out with George Clooney and Matt Damon, instead of being stuck in a house with 85 kids speaking 15 different languages. Oh yeah, because he married a f—ing lunatic, that's why."

Handler concluded by assuring her fans this would be the only time she'd talk about the subject - at least on her show.

"But we should all respect their privacy during this very difficult time," she said. "So this will be the last time I speak of this on TV. You can follow me on Twitter."

The internet has been abuzz since news first broke that Jolie and Pitt were getting divorced, with the hashtag #BrexPitt naturally taking over Twitter.

Pitt released an official statement shortly after the world learned of their predicament, saying that while he's "very saddened by this," he's keeping his focus on "the well-being of our kids."

It was later discovered that Pitt may have been cheating on Jolie with actress Marion Cotillard, news that learned after Jolie hired a private investigator to track Pitt's moves.

Jolie's father, Jon Voight, reacted to news of the divorce by saying he "doesn't know much yet," but plans on "speaking to her and the kids very soon."

Pitt, on the other hand, reacted by claiming Jolie's actions had "unleashed hell' and put his children in danger.

Do you think Handler's friendship with Aniston influences her take on Pitt and Jolie's divorce?

