Casey Anthony’s Father Speaks Out, And It Is Brutal

In an all-new Discovery channel special titled Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery, George Anthony, the father of Casey Anthony, spoke out about the claims made by his daughter.

The premiere of the two-episode series featured George addressing his daughter's disturbing defense. During the murder trial, Casey's lawyer Jose Baez claims that George sexually molested Casey and helped hide the body of 2-year-old Caylee Anthony after finding her dead in the pool.

George vehemently denied both allegations.

"My daughter could come right in front of me right now and say, 'Dad this is what really happened,' and I wouldn't believe her."

The production team of the Investigation Discovery series then asked George directly if he ever molested Casey.

"Definitely not," he said. "Definitely not would I do anything like that to my daughter."

After hearing Casey's legal team's defense claims, George was outraged.

"I sat in that courtroom that day, and to hear that opening statement from that attorney [Baez], you don't know how much I wanted to get up and just, do something to him," George said.

Casey Anthony's father wasn't the only one to put her on blast last night. After the TV special aired, an influx of incendiary messages about Casey Anthony surfaced on social media and people held nothing back. Check out some of the most brutal Twitter reactions here:

I could punch #CaseyAnthony in the throat & punch her in the eye. She really makes me 😡 #NeedToTalkToMyTherapist #investigationdiscovery — Monica (Mrs Geek) (@mrsgeekmonica) April 10, 2017

