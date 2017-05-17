Brad Pitt Appears Even Thinner At ‘War Machine’ Premiere In NYC

It’s not a lie to say it has been a rough eight months for Brad Pitt. First he splits from wife Angelina Jolie back in September, leaving him at a distance from the woman he loves and his children. It would appear the stress has seemingly taken a toll on the actors weight.

53-Year-Old Pitt looked a lot thinner when he stepped out in New York City on Tuesday for the premiere of his new Netflix movie, War Machine.

Pitt was dressed in an ill-fitting black suit, the fabric appeared to swamp Brad’s extremely slender frame.

His pants appeared to have been several sizes too big, and were being held up by a black leather belt. Meanwhile, his jacket looked baggy on his lean physique, with the actor having to roll up the cuffs on his sleeves.

A post shared by Jennifer Tilly (@jennifertilly) on May 16, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Now this could just be a new look for the actor, but we’ve seen him on red carpets before and his wardrobe is typically a lot more fitted.

However, Pitt was spotted earlier before the premiere sporting a similar baggy appearance. He was seen wearing a large jacket, a button-down plaid shirt and oversized pants. He was also sporting reflective aviator sunglasses. So, this does just seem to be his new sense of style.

A post shared by ＢＲＡＤ ＰＩＴＴ👑 (@bradpitt.lover) on May 16, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Despite his appearance though, the Hollywood A-lister managed to muster a smile as he greeted fans while out promoting the new movie.

Pitt seemed to be in great spirits as he posed for photos alongside the film’s cast and introduced the movie before the screening.

Previously, the actor admitted the divorce had been difficult for him and his family including kids Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight, during a candid interview with GQ Style magazine earlier this month.

“I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse,’” he confessed. “And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse.”

War Machine is a comedy which follows an overly confident army general, played by Brad, who charges into Afghanistan on a mission to win the war, as a journalist threatens to take him down. The film will screen on Netflix May 26.

