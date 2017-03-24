Bonner Bolton And Sharan Burgess Set The Record Straight On ‘DWTS’ Crotch Grab

Two Dancing With the Stars contestants were in the midst of social media storm earlier this week, and they want to end the discussion once and for all.

On Monday night's live broadcast of DWTS, bull rider Bonner Bolton was caught on camera getting a little too handsy with his partner, Sharan Burgess.

Bolton slipped his hand a little too close to Burgess's inner thigh, and she quickly pushed his hand away.

Several viewers caught the moment, and uploaded footage of the moment to Twitter, creating a load of discussion that's followed the duo all week.

When TMZ caught up with the duo, they were ready to end the hoopla for good.

When asked to "clear the record" by the cameraman, Burgess seemed a tad annoyed and tired of talking about the incident.

"We've been clearing that record all week," she said. "It was an accident, obviously."

Bolton was a bit for lighthearted about the event and wanted to ensure viewer he treats Burgess like lady "on and off the dance floor."

This wasn't the first time the duo had the discuss the near crotch-grab. The duo talked to Entertainment Tonight and took to Twitter to talk about the uproar.

"I was just stargazed by Nick and Peta's performance and I was looking at the TV screen," Bolton told ET. "I felt her bump into me yet I wasn't really looking at what was bumping into me."

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 7/8c.

Watch the infamous moment between Bolton and Burgess below.

Sharna and Bonner can I be invited to the wedding #dwts pic.twitter.com/boUalCvDQl — Chelsea Greenstein (@chelseaaagreen) March 21, 2017

