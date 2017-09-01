Blake Shelton Opens up About His ‘Explosive Relationship’ With Adam Levine

Audiences and fans of NBC’s The Voice might be a bit confused as to the real friendship between country singer, Blake Shelton and fellow coach, Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine. The two often look like “frenemies,” butting heads, taking shots at each other and being snarky.

But as Shelton tells The Tennessean, the two have a pretty volatile relationship.

“We are constantly at each other’s throats, and sometimes, we really do get mad at each other,” Shelton said. “We’re those two guys you knew in high school where we have this bond that is unexplainable. It brings out the best and worst in both of us. It truly is an explosive relationship.”

He goes on to share how he knows just about “every trick to get under his skin” as Levine is known to drive him crazy on set.

“Until someone is crying, it doesn’t stop,” he said.

But jokes and jabs aside, Shelton opens up and gets honest saying that Levine has been an incredibly supportive presence in his life.

“I’ve stayed at the man’s house with him. He’s one of the best friends that I have, but I still want to kill him sometimes,” he said.

