Billie Lourd Sends Birthday Wishes to Boyfriend Taylor Lautner

Billie Lourd and boyfriend, Taylor Lautner celebrated his 25th birthday in a very unique style.

The 24-year-old actress and daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, posted an image on her Instagram account on Saturday of her and Scream Queens co-star, cuddling together in matching lamb onesies with the caption, “happy birfday to my #numberonesie.”

The two, who play love interests on the FOX dark comedy have not commented on the nature of their relationship, but the rumors are certainly flying. Just a couple of weeks ago, Lautner and Lourd jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a little relaxation and away from the glare of Hollywood.

The pair first sparked off-screen romance rumors in early December when co-star, Keke Palmer posted a photo of the two of them making out on Snapchat.

Over the past few weeks, the Twilight star has supported Lourd through her grief as she dealt with the losses of her mother and grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, who died within one day of each other in December. Lautner accompanied Lourd at the service.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.