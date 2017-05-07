Bella Thorne Shows Off New Tattoo On Snapchat

Bella Thorne is truly a wild child! The former Disney Channel star took to social media showing herself getting new ink while at a house party.

The 19-year-old actress unveiled her new tattoo on Snapchat, as well as a photo of herself as she smooched her pal. The Famous In Love actress flaunted the small tattoo on the inside of her forearm.

She posted a photo of the ink, captioning it, “When your party turns into a tat party.”

The teenager’s sister, Dani Thorne, her Famous In Love co-star Charlie DePew and friend Kyra Santoro also got the same tattoo.

Bella also got a kiss from a female party goer, which she promptly shared to her Snapchat.

The blonde star kept it casual in a white top with just a touch of makeup.

Her model pal, Kyra, was snapped by Bella as she danced at the bash; she accompanied Bella and Jordan to the theme park on Thursday.

Charlie, who plays Jake Salt on Famous In Love, rocked a colorful top with a backwards baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the young actress is making headlines because of her wardrobe choice to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

For her theme park visit, the former Disney star wore white jean shorts with a matching crop top and no bra. The bra-less movie star flaunted her six pack, as well as the lower part of her breasts and derriere.

On Saturday afternoon, Bella shared a makeup free photo of herself as she showed off her toned stomach.

In the photo, the starlet is snapped as she chews on string while rocking a flannel shirt with a pink crop top.

