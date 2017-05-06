Bella Thorne Goes Braless In White Crop Top And Matching Daisy Dukes

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne spent the day at Six Flags Magic Mountain and with the top she wore it’s surprising that she didn’t encounter some kind of wardrobe malfunction.

Thorne rocked a white crop top tank that showed she was not wearing a bra underneath, as the top was cut off very, revealing quite a bit more than you’d imagine would be safe for a roller coaster theme park.

In addition to the tiny top, Thorne was sporting a form-fitting pair of white Daisy Dukes that were very flattering to her backside curves.

Thorne was not alone on her theme park adventure, either. In addition to some friends, she was spotted spending the day with NBA player Jordan Clarkson, who previously dated Kendall Jenner.

Clarkson and Thorne were seen walking very close together, playing games, and riding a few rides.

Currently, Thorne can be seen on the Freeform original series, Famous in Love.

She plays a character named Paige Townshend and the show is said to be about “an ordinary college student” who ” gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster and must now navigate her new star-studded life and undeniable chemistry with her co-lead and her best friend.”

In addition to her successful new tv show, Thorne also has roughly five different films scheduled to be released this year.

With as busy as Thorne stays lately, she deserves a few more Six Flags days to relax and have fun.

[H/T: Daily Mail]