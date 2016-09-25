Angelina Jolie’s ‘Obsession’ With Becoming Top UN Official Lead To Divorce With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's ambitions to become the head of the United Nations caused a major rift in her marriage with Brad Pitt and may have been one of the factors that led to their divorce, according to TMZ.



One of the biggest issues Pitt had with Jolie's political ambitions was that she regularly took their children to war-torn countries, including Lebanon and Iraq. Of course, Jolie hired top tier security guards to protect her and her children, but in Pitt's mind, the kids shouldn't have even been there in the first place, TMZ reports.

The strife in their relationship ramped up again when Jolie wanted to take the kids to Syria to help rebuild the bombed and destroyed country. Pitt doesn't mind Jolie's solo charity work, but putting their children in danger wasn't something he was about to let happen, according to TMZ.

