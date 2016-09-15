‘American Horror Story’ Season 6 Theme Is Finally Revealed And It’s Terrifying

First it was "Murder House," then "Asylum," "Coven," "Freak Show," and "Hotel." And now for the sixth season of American Horror Story the theme we know the theme is "My Roanoke Nightmare."

The season premiere just dropped on FX and we first see a series of confessional interviews, framing the story as an apparent documentary called My Roanoke Nightmare. We quickly learn the season will focus on a couple who move into house plagued by horrifying events, like raining teeth.

Returning cast members include Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates. We also see Cuba Gooding Jr. as one of the newcomers.

Little is known about what this season of American Horror Story has in store for us, but if it's anything like the last five seasons there's definitely going to be more than a handful of scares in store.

