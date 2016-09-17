‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Grace VanderWaal’s Reaction To Taylor Swift’s Present Is Priceless

Perhaps the only thing better than finishing first in America's Got Talent is getting a gift from Taylor Swift.



Grace VanderWaal received a bouquet of flowers and when she checked to see who they were sent from she went into meltdown-super-fan-girl mode. But who wouldn't if they received a personal present from Taylor Swift?

VanderWaal read the note and exclaimed, "Taylor Swift sent me this!" She later tweeted her reaction video with the caption, "Words can not explain how honored I am for this.. thank. You. SOOOOOOO MUCH!!!!"

Words can not explain how honored I am for this.. thank. You. SOOOOOOO MUCH!!!! @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/KwcvIwGtpq — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) September 17, 2016

VanderWaal stunned crowds when she first stepped onto the stage of America's Got Talent and sang her own song I Don't Know My Name. She cruised through the season and was recently crowned the winer, where Simon Cowell said she would be "the next Taylor Swift."

We don't know exactly what's next for VanderWaal, but one thing is for sure: Now everybody knows her name.

[ H/T Billboard]