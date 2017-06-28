Amber Rose Seen Cozying Up With Famous NFL Player

When Amber Rose separated from Val Chmerkovskiy back in February, a slew of rumors instantly began circulating about the couple. In addition to fans wondering what went on between the couple, heartbroken over the separation, fans also began wondering who Rose might start dating next. Although there’s been no official word on any romantic relationships, a new video from Coachella shows Rose getting cozy with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Almost immediately after Rose’s latest split, she was spotted on the red carpet with her ex, rapper Wiz Khalifa, who held hands and kissed, fueling rumors that they might be rekindling their romance. The pair were quick to shut down those rumors, saying that the two will always be close, but their romance had ended.

Back in 2015, Rose was rumored to be dating Beckham, a star player for the New York Giants. The romance was never confirmed and the two went on to date other people, but with Rose’s newfound singledom, she might be pursuing old flames.

A recent sighting at Coachella has only added fuel to those rumors, as the pair got up close and personal to enjoy a scooter ride together.

It’s possible that the two pals were merely enjoying some playful time together, but the night prior, they were also spotted together at the Midnight Garden After Dark party at the NYLON Estate.

Beckham has been linked to multiple well-known celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian last year following a sighting at a party thrown by rapper Drake.

The football player had no issue shooting down romance rumors between himself and Kardashian, telling GQ, “We were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only 15 people. It’s just kind of like…’dating?’ I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we’ve had.”

Strangely, Beckham has also made headlines due to his lack of relationships, as Lena Dunham claimed he completely ignored her when they were at an event together, implying that she wasn’t good-looking enough for his standards.

Dunham later retracted that assumption, saying on Twitter, “My story about him was clearly (to me) about my own insecurities as an average-bodied woman at a table of supermodels & athletes.”

