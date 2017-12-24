8 Interesting Facts About ‘The Santa Clause’

Now that Chiristmas is here, it’s time to curl up on the couch and watch your favorite Christmas movies!

But before you make a bowl of popcorn, take a look at these little known facts about a classic film, The Santa Clause.

Do you know who was originally offered the role of Santa? To you know what iconic image is hiding somewhere in the background? Have you found all of the Easter eggs?

Here are eight interesting facts about Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clause.

The Role Was Written for Bill Murray

The part of Scott Calvin / Santa Claus was originally written for comedian and actor Bill Murray. It’s likely that this was due to Murray’s excellent performance in Scrooged, or simply because Murray is a prime comedic actor. Murray even read for the part!

However, in the end it was Murray who turned down the role. He said it didn’t quite fit his type of humor.

Tim Allen Is an Ex-Con

Disney has a very specific rule saying that the company will not hire ex-cons. This includes hiring actors for their movies.

Tim Allen has a criminal record, which almost meant he was unable to play the role of Scott/Santa. However, the company decided to make an exception for Allen.

Back in 1978, Allen was arrested in Michigan for posession of cocaine. He was given a three to seven year sentence by the court because he was able to give a list of other dealers to the authorities. He only served two years of his sentence before he was released on parole.

Only Five Actors Appear in All 3 ‘Santa Clause’ Films

The Santa Clause spawned three films spanning more than ten years. During that time, many of the actors grew out of their roles – mostly because many of the roles were elves. However, there are five actors that stayed with the franchise.

Obviously, Tim Allen stayed on as Scott/Santa, but he was joined by Eric Lloyd, who played Charlie; Wendy Crewson, who played Laura Calvin Miller; and Judge Reinhold, who played Neil Miller.

The fifth actor is Peter Boyle. In the first film, Boyle played Scott’s demanding boss, who doesn’t appear in any of the other films because Scott doesn’t have a boss – he is Santa. So, Boyle was recast as Father Time in the final two movies. As it turns out, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause was Boyle’s final movie before he passed.

1-800-SPANK-ME

Though Disney should have known better, in the film, Scott makes a joke that Neil’s mother can be reached a “1-800-SPANK-ME.” That number is actually a working phone sex line.

In 1997, Disney started to get complaints that children were calling the number mentioned in the movie and racking up large phone bills – not to mention talking on a working phone sex line. Eventually, Disney removed the line from any film releases going forward, including the DVD release.

Hidden Mickey

Disney has a bit of a problem with hiding the silhouette of Mickey Mouse’s head throughout their parks and movies. The Santa Clause is no exception. If you want to find it on your own, then the hint is that it is hiding in a scene where Santa is flying in his sleigh.

If you want to know the answer, it’s hidden in the moon! During the scene when Scott and Charlie are leaving the North Pole, it can be seen clearly as they pass the bright full moon.

Home Improvement Easter Eggs

When the film was released Tim Allen was making a name for himself on the very popular sitcom Home Improvement. So, to Allen and the writers played with nods to the show in the film. For example, when Scott is walking around Santa’s workshop, he decides to pick up one of the elves toolbelts. He then holds it up to himself to see if it fits. He simply shakes his head and sets is back down on the table.

Santa was not Tim “the tool man” Taylor.

Another easter egg is that one of the actors from Home Improvement makes a cameo in the film. Jimmy Labriola, who played Benny on the show played the truck driver that Scott asks for directions while flying the sleigh in the film.

Lakeside, Illinois Is Actually Oakvill, Ontario

Though the film takes place in fictional Lakeside, Illinois, and the North Pole, the film was actually filmed in the suburb of Toronto called Oakville. So, despite what Santa says, it looks like even in the films he is actually Canadian.

What’s more, the film used the local Toronto Zoo for some of their reindeer shots.

No Villian

One of the biggest differences between The Santa Clause and its sequels is that the original film didn’t have a villain.

Many believe that the “villain” the actually the idea that Santa isn’t real because that is, essentially what causes most of the conflict in the film. But, in a traditional “bad guy” sense, there is no villain in the film.

What’s more, the original film is actually the most popular of all three films. Perhaps the lack of a villain is what makes it a great Christmas movie.