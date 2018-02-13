Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles and Wife, Kylie, Welcome Baby Girl

The Zac Brown Band family just got bigger! Multi-instrumentalist Coy Bowles and his wife, Kylie welcomed their daughter, Millie Mercy Bowles, into the family on Monday, Feb.12.

“We are so excited about this lil’ lady Millie joining our family!” Bowles tells People. “Hattie will be an awesome older sister and nothing makes our hearts grow as a family [more than] to know that we’ll have another set of feet running around our home.”

Millie is named after both Bowles’ great aunt and grandmother, the latter who was also the inspiration for Bowles’ children’s book, Behind the Little Red Door. Bowles has also written Amy Giggles: Laugh Out Loud, Will Powers: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Way and When You’re Feeling Sick.

Millie Mercy joins big sister, 15-month-old, Hattie, at home, doubling the blessing in the Bowles’ household.

“You think you have the most amazing life by having your dreams come true as a musician and marrying the woman of your dreams. But then you add a lil’ baby girl, our daughter Hattie Bowles, to the mix, and it’s like you’ve never really lived and loved until she was here,” said Bowles. “I can’t wait to have it happen again with baby girl No. 2. The whole family is super excited.”

The Zac Brown Band will get even bigger later this year, when fellow bandmate, Clay Cook, and his wife, welcome their second child this Spring.

The Zac Brown Band will kick off their Down the Rabbit Hole Live Tour on June 8 in Lincoln, Neb. Until then, Bowles will undoubtedly be plenty busy at home.

“I’m diaper dude 24/7,” Bowles told People. “I learned real fast that you need to have a plan of action when changing diapers or it can get dicey fast. I’m so grateful to have been raised on love and to be so in love with my wife.”

Dates and venue information for Down the Rabbit Hole Live can be found on their website. Purchase all of Bowles’ children’s books on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CoyBowles