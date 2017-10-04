Wynonna Judd Returns to Stage After Medical Emergency

After suffering an undisclosed medical emergency and abruptly cancelling a performance in Maine, Wynonna Judd is returning to the stage with a slew of new dates starting Oct. 5.

While the cancellation was sudden as a result of an unidentified incident, Judd is set to return with the Roots and Revival tour with her backing band, The Big Noise, kicking off in Pennsylvania Thursday night, according to updated event listings posted to her official Facebook.

The tour will have Judd traveling across the east coast from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, and heading to the Midwest for the remainder of the tour from Oct. 12, well into December.

TMZ reported on Saturday that the 53-year-old’s production manager broke the news shortly after her opening act performed. Noting it was a “medical emergency” that left her unable to perform, there has been so update about her condition.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ 911 was called to the venue, with the fire department responding. However, Judd refused to be hospitalized and responding EMTs left the scene.

There are no other details on her condition at this time.

Photo credit: Getty / Rick Diamond