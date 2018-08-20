Willie Nelson, Wynonna Judd to Appear on ‘Real Country’

The upcoming country music competition series Real Country has added even more country stars to its lineup, with TV Insider reporting that Big & Rich, Wynonna Judd and Trace Adkins will all stop by the show to help mentor aspiring singers.

The group will join previously announced coaches Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt, who will be helping their own teams of contestants as they search for the next big star in country music.

Willie Nelson will also make a special appearance on the show, though it’s not reported what his role will be.

The eight-episode series follows aspiring country singers, duos and groups as they work with their mentors and perform in weekly showcases. A select group will move on to the show’s finale, though the series is careful to note that it’s more of a celebration of talent rather than a talent competition.

Each episode will feature one celebrity guest aiding the three mentors as they hone the contestants’ skills in a variety of country genres before an overall winner is crowned during the finale. Unlike many other singing competition shows, Real Country will not feature a contract package as part of its prize.

“I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent,” Twain said in a statement when the show was announced, via Rolling Stone. “It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

Speaking at the 2018 CMA Music Festival, Owen shared that he’s excited to give other artists the opportunity he wishes he could have had early in his career.

“I know when I started on a barstool somewhere, all I wanted was for someone to say, ‘That guy’s good,’ and give me a chance,” he said, via The Boot. “I think that’s what any of us have wanted since our earliest times making music, is that opportunity.”

He also noted his skill set, combined with that of Tritt and Twain, can offer the contestants mentorship in all areas of country music.

“I think what [Tritt]’ll bring to the table is that classic country honesty that he’s always had, and a little more grit,” he said. “I think there are those out there looking at Shania thinking she’ll understand more of the pop side of it, even though I believe in my heart that Shania very much knows her country music history and is proud of it. I understand more of the world of modern country music, although I still very much have an appreciation for the classic side of country as well.”

Real Country will premiere on Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings