Watch Tim McGraw Perform 'Something Like That' for 'United We Sing' Special

Tim McGraw was one of the performers on the United We Sing special on Sunday, using his slot to deliver a performance of his song "Something Like That." The singer appeared sitting in a large brown leather booth in his home, an acoustic guitar player by his side as he sang the 1999 hit. The booth McGraw and his guitar player were seated in was located in front of a wall covered in photographs of McGraw and wife Faith Hill with a number of other celebrities including Elton John, Taylor Swift and Bono.

As the song continued, footage of McGraw was cut in with clips of a couple wearing masks and driving a large truck down the road, holding hands as they drove. "Thanx @recordingacademy and @harryconnickjr for bringing us all together to help celebrate our workers on the front lines," McGraw captioned a video of the performance on Instagram. "This one's for you!!" The 53-year-old has performed from his home for multiple television appearances throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but this is the first that featured the star in front of his wall of other stars. United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes was a two-hour event hosted by Harry Connick, Jr., who took a road trip across the United States with his daughter Georgia to "thank and celebrate" essential workers who are out on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pre-recorded show began in Connecticut before traveling to various cities with a final destination of Connick Jr.'s hometown of New Orleans. Other performers included Connick Jr., John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Irma Thomas, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, Rockin Dopsie and Trombone Shorty. There were also surprise messages to America's heroes from Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Renée Zellweger and more.

McGraw previously shared a message to front line workers when he performed his new single, "I Called Mama," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month. "I just want to say thank-you from myself and my family to all the frontline workers, all the public-facing workers out there doing so much for keep the heartbeat of this country going," he said. "We appreciate it, we love you. Thank you again so much."