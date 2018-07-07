Watch Luke Bryan Perform at Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina

Luke Bryan has a busy schedule this summer, but he’s not too busy to visit sick children. The father of two, who is also raising his nephew Til, headed to Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 30, one day after his sold-out show at PNC Music Pavillion, to perform for the patients.

Bryan led the children in a sing-along to his his 2015 hit, “Kick the Dust Up,” performing in the Seacrest Studios, named in honor of TV and radio host, Ryan Seacrest.

The Georgia native is crossing the country on his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes a run of stadium dates. But while his crowds are getting bigger, Bryan doesn’t do much different whether he’s playing for a stadium or a smaller venue.

“I wouldn’t say on a stadium night I do some kind of all-day workout situation or whatever,” Bryan tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I try to think about my stamina and my energy. I’m out there moving around, and I have a lot more real estate to cover than in an amphitheater. So yeah, there’s a different mindset. As far as the energy I bring, I try to do that at the highest level no matter where I’m at.”

Performing in stadiums is a new thing for Bryan, who credits his fans more than his talent and hard work for allowing him the career milestone.

“My excitement to play these iconic sports stadiums is truly uncontainable,” says Bryan. “Playing my music live is the reason I do what I do and the energy of the fans is what pushes me year after year to deliver a bigger and better experience.”

Bryan’s first chance to play a stadium was serving as the opening act for Kenny Chesney, on Chesney’s 2008 Poets & Pirates Tour. Now that he’s the headliner, he is enjoying watching opening acts, like Morgan Wallen, learn the ropes like he once did.

“What I love about Morgan is he’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing,” Bryan tells PopCulture.com and other media outlets. “He’s going out there and I think his first night, [and] I remember being there – you’ve got one hit, you’ve got 20 minutes, nobody knows you, you’re in a stadium of 40,000 to 50,000, [and] you hope 15 are in there at that slot. And so I think Morgan’s first night in Toronto, he said, ‘I did a couple of my new songs and nobody liked them.’

“So then the next night he goes out and does this like Def Leppard medley of just the big old [hits],” continues Bryan. “He went back and saw that he needs to do a couple of songs, but he needs to make sure he leaves those crowd with them having a fun memory of him.”

Bryan is joined by Sam Hunt for his What Makes You Country Tour, along with a rotating list of artists including Wallen, Carly Pearce and DJ Rock. Find dates at LukeBryan.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Charley Gallay