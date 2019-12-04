Watch Carrie Underwood Take Brad Paisley for a Wild Ride on His ABC Special

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley‘s off-roading adventure is a must-see. The country music superstars bonded during new ABC program Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special with a hilarious and action-packed segment where the “Drinking Alone” singer took the keys to a truck and took Paisley on a bumpy ride.

The hilarious sketch saw as Underwood showed Paisley how it’s done on the road, as the special’s host and executive producer held on for dear life and attempted to interview her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the segment aired on ABC, Paisley took to Twitter to share the clip of the hilarious television moment along with a funny caption summarizing his feelings about the experience.

Fans immediately responded to the moment with their praise for Underwood’s skills, as well as poking fun at Paisley for being scared of her driving.

“My favorite part was when you said Jesus take the wheel ….from her!” one user said, adding a crying laughing emoji.

“That’s what you get when you hang out with okies LOL,” another user joked, referencing Underwood’s Oklahoma roots.

“this made me laugh so hard,” another Twitter fan commented.

“Loving @BradPaisley thinks his(sic) special already need to make more!!” Another user commented.

Paisley made headlines ahead of the premiere of the special when he teased his adventure with Underwood.

“I had no idea how that would go on paper,” Paisley told Billboard. “I had no clue there was this trailer park, screaming banshee, hillbilly, crazy woman inside. The funniest image to me is the stunt driver on hold on the sidelines, holding a blonde wig, ready to go if she’s not comfortable – and boy we didn’t need him.

“She was so fired up about doing this, and it was neat to watch her take the reins of something like this and really unleash that personality in a great way,” he added. “We’re dear old friends and at this point I would think it’s hard to surprise people with what she is capable of. I think we did it on the show.”

Aside from Underwood, the special also included appearances from Peyton Manning, Kelsea Ballerini, the Jonas Brothers, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker, Hootie & the Blowfish and many others.

“[I hope fans see] how much fun it is to be able to take some friends of mine, like the Jonas Brothers, and do a performance you’ll never see anywhere else,” Paisley told the outlet, teasing the special. “We do ‘Lovebug,’ and then they mash-up and go into ‘She’s Everything,’ one of my songs. I played a little bit of ‘Ticks,’ and it’s a very organic and stripped down performance. To be able to offer that to the world in the middle of all this noise is really fun. We’re all trying to create, but it’s fun to have this platform where we were able to do fun stuff and be able to see if people will latch on and grab it.”