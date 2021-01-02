✖

Country singer Tyler Rich ended the year in a manner that he will never forget. He discovered a dead body in a park while jogging. The country singer says that he will never "unsee or forget" the image of the body.

According to TMZ, Rich and his wife were in Massachusetts visiting family for the holidays. He explained on his Instagram that he went on a jog through a park and discovered the body of a young man in a heavily wooded area after roughly 2.5 miles. The country singer thought that it was a homeless man just sleeping after seeing him facedown with a bag tied around his foot. However, he made his way back to the young man after becoming concerned and discovered that he wasn't breathing.

"I realize he isn't breathing, and as I get around to the front of him, all I see is a lifeless face covered in blood," Rich said. "Everywhere. Looked like maybe shot, or blunt force. At this moment, I freak out and sprint up the steep hill to try and find anyone with a phone to call police."

Rich made his way up a hill and came across a couple out for a walk about 30 yards away. He borrowed their phone and called the authorities. Rich then spent a couple of hours giving his statement to the police, local detectives and the FBI once they arrived and began the investigation. The authorities found a gun in the young man's hand and concluded that his death potentially could have been a suicide.

Following the discovery in the park, Rich has spent time processing what he saw. He said that it was a "small comfort" that someone didn't "discard" the body in the park. However, he also explained that he is still shaken by the scenario. In his Instagram post, he said that the young man's skin was still white and that it didn't look like it happened "too long" before he arrived at the scene.

"I’m doing what I can to process this, the image, the reality. It’s been a rough 24 hours," Rich explained. "Something I’ll never unsee or forget. He looked like a young, normal kid. Someone with a family probably wondering where he was. Whoever you are and were, RIP friend."

The country singer in Rich capped off his explanation by saying that this was not how he planned on finishing his 2020. "I guess my last day of the year made sense. My heart breaks for this poor young man," he wrote.