Kelly Ripa Sends Strong Message to 2020 Alongside 'Riverdale' Throwback

Kelly Ripa is more than ready to say goodbye to 2020, sharing her feelings on the matter in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host used her account to share a throwback photo from her days on the set of Riverdale, posting a shot of herself sitting in a leather wingback chair and holding a whip. "Dear 2020, You can go now........," her caption read.

Ripa made a guest appearance on The CW drama in early 2019 when she played Mrs. Mulwray, the mistress of Ripa's real-life husband Mark Consuelos' character Hiram Lodge. Ripa previously told Entertainment Weekly that her husband was the one who originally offered her the role, shortly after their oldest son, Michael Consuelos, had appeared on the show as a young Hiram.

"He said [creator], ‘Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] wants to know if you would be interested in doing a role on the show,'" she recalled. "Michael had just played a young version of Mark, and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, honey, they’re going to be so sick of Consueloses on the set of Riverdale. I started naming all these women that I thought would be the perfect actress to play [Hiram’s] mistress, and he was like, ‘No, Roberto wants you.’ How can I turn down an offer like that?"

Ripa appeared in one scene in the episode, acting opposite Cole Sprouse's Jughead rather than Consuelos' character, but she still got a kick out of her casting.

"I find it endlessly amusing because I never really consider myself mistress material," she said. "But it thrilled me to no end to play my husband’s mistress. I just found it amusing and sexy, the naughtiness of it all."

Ripa and Consuelos recently teamed up again to executive produce Pine Valley, a primetime version of ABC's popular soap opera All My Children. The couple originally met when they acted together as Hayley and Mateo Santos on the series in 1995, and they tied the knot in real life one year later. Deadline reports that Pine Valley will follow a journalist who arrives in the titular town to expose its history, becoming entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. All My Children, which was set in the affluent fictional Pennsylvania suburb of Pine Valley, aired on ABC for 43 years and was canceled in 2011.