Tyler Hubbard and Wife Hayley 'Ready to Be Finished' Having Kids After Baby No. 3

✖

Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley are currently expecting their third child, and according to Hubbard, he and Hayley are "ready to be finished" having kids after their baby boy arrives. "In a weird way, I think we're looking forward to the challenge," the Florida Georgia Line member said. "The whole experience of having a child is like none other. It's a rush of emotion and love that can hardly be explained. We're looking forward to experiencing that again and then just knowing we're going to be finished. This is our family, and let's grow together."

The couple's upcoming arrival will join big sister Olivia, 2, and brother Luca, 9 months, and Hubbard shared that quarantining with two young kids has been more entertaining than challenging. "We do have more challenging days," he said. "They definitely keep us busy and are nonstop entertainment for us. At times we would enjoy a little bit of alone time, but for the most part we are having a lot of fun. It's an experience that we would have never had — being at home with the family this long — so we're really just trying to make the most of it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on Apr 20, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT

For the Hubbards, that means taking care of work around the house, cooking together, enjoying some at-home spa days, playing music and more — and in Olivia's case, getting a few treats from Mom. Hayley recently put her daughter up to the viral toddler temptation challenge, setting Olivia up in her room with a pile of chocolate chips and instructions not to eat any until her mom came back. The 2-year-old easily succeeded, patiently waiting for Hayley's return after informing all of the toys in her room that she had chocolate chips. "We finally tried the #toddlerchallenge with Liv," Hayley captioned the sweet video. "I love everything about this, especially how she reminds me of her dad at the end! #iloveher."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hubbard (@hayley_hubbard) on May 16, 2020 at 12:45pm PDT

Hubbard and Hayley originally announced their third child's upcoming arrival in March, posting a photo of Olivia and Luca sitting together for a photoshoot, a stuffed dog on their laps as Olivia placed her hand over her mouth in surprise. "'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard captioned his announcement. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2."