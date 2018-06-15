Tyler Hubbard Heading out of Town for First Father’s Day

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard will celebrate his first Father’s Day on Sunday, June 17, since his daughter, Olivia Rose, was born in December.

The singer-songwriter plans to get out of town to spend some time with his wife and little girl for the special holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hayley and I and the baby, Liv, are going to be in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, actually, on a little mini vacation, so we’ve planned a little Father’s Day hike,” Hubbard revealed to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “Something we love doing as a family, [is] just get out in nature and walk and hang out. So yeah, we’re excited. I think it’s gonna be a cool first Father’s Day. Very cool moment.”

Hubbard and his duo partner, Brian Kelley, are hard at work on a new album, where Hubbard says his new role as a dad will play a major influence in at least some of the songs.

“The fourth album’s coming along great, and I would definitely say Liv has a huge influence on the writing and the content of the songs,” reveals Hubbard. “There’s a song called ‘Women’ on there, which her and Hailey both inspired. All the songs honestly are inspired by our life and where we’re at right now. I think there’s a lot of special songs on there. But we’ve still got the party jams. It’s not all sensitive.”

The 31-year-old has also fallen more in life with his wife since becoming a parent, which could be reflected in their next set of tunes.

“I think it’s just cool to see the love of a mother, and how the child comes first now,” Hubbard admits. “At first it was an adjustment for me. It’s like, ‘Wait, you’re fixing a bottle, you’re not making me breakfast? What’s going on over there?’ But it draws me even closer to Hailey, just watching her be a mom. And there’s just a cool new layer of intimacy all the way around the board.”

Becoming a father has affected much more than just Hubbard’s songwriting. The Georgia native says almost every area of his life changed since his daughter was born, including his faith.

“[It] definitely put things in perspective,” Hubbard notes. “It puts sleep into perspective and food into perspective and everything else into perspective. But it’s a cool, really amazing journey and it’s a true miracle when you get to experience it. And I don’t know how somebody can’t believe in God or a Higher Power or something when you see a baby being created and in your wife’s belly and then watching it come out and all of sudden there’s a new human in your house.

“It’s pretty wild, but it’s been amazing,” he continues. “I wouldn’t change a thing about it, and she’s just an angel. She can literally just melt your heart with a smile. It’s crazy.”

Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple,” the debut single from their new record, is available for download at iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/thubbmusic