Tyler Hubbard on Watching His Wife Give Birth: ‘I Couldn’t Have Been More Proud’

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is singing the the praises of his wife, Hayley, only a couple weeks after the couple welcomed daughter Olivia Rose (born Dec. 23) into the world. The singer-songwriter has penned chart-topping hits and performed before thousands of fans, but says he could have never handled the baby’s birth the way his wife did.

“I think it’s something that God doesn’t let men do for reason — I don’t know if we could get through it,” Hubbard tells People, adding that Hayley and “all women who have babies” have earned his highest respect.

“Watching Hayley go through the laboring process from start to finish and seeing the prize at the end of the race was pretty rewarding and really, really cool,” he continues. “It was definitely a special moment for both of us, and something we’ll never forget … Hayley was really strong and calm and relaxed. I couldn’t have been more proud of her the whole time.”

As for the moment Hubbard held his daughter for the first time, the Georgia native says it’s an experience he will never forget.

“It was a pretty wild rush of emotions and I think Hayley felt the same way,” he says. “Right when she was born, they put her on Hayley’s chest and wiped her off a little bit and we spent a little time with her. It was definitely a magical moment, and a moment that we’d been waiting for, for a long time.”

Although Hayley Hubbard gave birth to their newborn, the proud mother says her husband definitely deserves some of the credit.

“He’s been my helping hand and supportive — everything and more than I ever expected him to do. He’s been wonderful.”

Florida Georgia Line have a handful of dates on the calendar, while the Hubbards adjust to being a family of three. A list of upcoming shows is available on their website.

