Tucker Beathard Reveals He Has a 2-Year-Old Daughter

Tucker Beathard revealed on Monday that he is a father, using Instagram to wish his 2-year-old daughter, Sage, a Happy Birthday. The musician posted a slideshow of photos of his little girl to mark the occasion, starting with a black-and-white shot of himself holding a guitar as Sage placed her tiny hands on the strings. In his caption, Beathard wrote that while he doesn't normally share "a lot of real personal life things," he wanted to share "this part of my life and testimony."

Beathard wrote that in November 2017, he was 22 years old, "couldn’t have been more stressed and overwhelmed trying to get out of a record deal, and trying to figure out my personal life and my career." "Nothin made sense," he shared. "Then, right when I thought things couldn’t get more overwhelming or more stressful I got a call saying that I was going to be having a kid all the way out in Seattle Washington. To say I was scared is an understatement." The singer explained that "It seemed like everything was kinda falling apart around me," and he hit his breaking point and "didn’t know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask him to meet me where I was and to take over my life."

"That’s exactly what he did. He grew me in ways I could’ve never imagined. He took all the messes I felt I was drowning in and did exactly what Romans 8:28 says he does," Beathard continued before sharing how grateful he feels to have his daughter. "And more than anything, he took what I thought was 'the last thing I needed in my life' and instead, on 7/13/18, gave me the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for by bringing this little girl into my life. Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sage... now I just pray she doesn’t raise as much hell I as I did growing up."

Beathard is now 25, which would have made him 23 when Sage was born. The singer did not share any information about Sage's mother or the current relationship between the pair. In 2015, Beathard released his debut single, "Rock On," with Big Machine Records before leaving the label. He released his debut album, Nobody's Everything, independently in 2018 and signed to Warner Music Nashville in 2019. His latest single, "You Would Think," was released in February and will appear on the second part of his debut album, due later this year.