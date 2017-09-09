Montgomery Family Member Performs Concert in Honor of Troy Gentry

As the tragic news emerged Friday of country music artist Troy Gentry‘s passing, many of his peers in the industry came out to mourn him. Now one of the Montgomery family members has paid tribute to the fallen singer in a concert.

As shared by the Herald Leader, Walker Montgomery performed at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field on Saturday and took time to honor Gentry.

“It’s been a hard two days for my family and Central Kentucky as a whole,” Montgomery said.

“He was always one of those kind of guys that was willing to help you out, support you,” Montgomery said in an interview prior to the show.

Walker Montgomery’s father is country superstar John Michael Montgomery and his uncle is Eddie Montgomery, the other half of Montgomery Gentry.

“I’m 18 and I’ve known Troy for 18 years. There’s nobody like him. …He supported me 100 percent,” Montgomery added before the concert.

“Hopefully he’s looking down and smiling right now,” Montgomery finally told the crowd.

On Friday, it was reported that the Montgomery Gentry member was involved in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. NBC News reports the 50-year-old country singer was still alive his aircraft crashed, but was transported to Virtua Hospital Marlton where he died shortly after.

Gentry was traveling to his concert, which was planned to take place at the Flying W Airport Friday night in Medford. The concert was cancelled about an hour after the crash. His band, Montgomery Gentry, confirmed his death a few hours after the crash.