Brett Eldredge Reacts to Troy Gentry’s Passing

As the country music world continues to mourn the untimely passing of Troy Gentry, more artists have taken to social media to react.

Brett Eldredge shared a recent memory of Gentry on his Twitter account Friday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Played a festival with Montgomery Gentry recently,” he wrote. “Troy’s bus parked right next to my bus and he was so kind and genuine..so sad to lose him.”

Played a festival with Montgomery Gentry recently..Troy’s bus parked right next to my bus and he was so kind and genuine..so sad to lose him — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) September 8, 2017

Eldredge wasn’t the only country artist to recall a memory with Gentry. Jason Aldean also paid tribute to the 50-year-old and shared one of their early interactions.

“Shocked to hear the news about Troy Gentry today,” he wrote. “When I was coming up as a new artist, he and Eddie were always extremely cool and supportive of me and my career and I will always have nothing but respect for those guys. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and fans.”

He finished the message, writing, “RIP ‘T-Roy.’”

Gentry died shortly after his helicopter crashed in New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 8. The aircraft was experiencing mechanical issues for several minutes before hitting the ground.