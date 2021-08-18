Trisha Yearwood Shares How Garth Brooks Supported Her Amid COVID-19 Battle

✖

Trisha Yearwood reveals she had a mild go-round with COVID-19, but luckily she had the help of her famously doting husband Garth Brooks to take care of her while she was down. The country singer tells People that Brooks stayed by her side throughout the entire ordeal. "I had what was considered a mild case and I think that's why we had — we were lucky that COVID didn't go into our lungs, but that's probably also why we have more trouble here," she said, referring to her face. "It was just no joke."

Even though she didn't experience the worst of symptoms, she was still forced to push her husband to the other side of the home so she could properly quarantine without infecting anyone else. "He would not stay away from me. I'm like, 'Dude, I cannot be responsible for giving Garth Brooks COVID,'" she says of Brooks with a laugh. "'You have to go quarantine on the other side of the house.'" She continued, adding: "He would not do it. He was really worried about me but he never got sick and he was vaccinated. He took really good care of me, but he drove me crazy."

The couple recently came together to collaborate on a gift for the former Presidential couple Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn for their 75th wedding anniversary. With Yearwood's "internet girl" skills, the task was easy enough to conquer. "What do you give these guys? I can't imagine the gifts they've received. Garth was like, 'Why don't we get him a car from the year they married?'" Yearwood says about the gift. "So that's what we went on the hunt for to find it." The two tag-teamed on it. Yearwood found the car and Garth made sure the car worked.

The Carters reportedly enjoyed the gift. A source close to the happy couple told People at the time that they were all "bright eyes and big smiles." "Very excited time, but there was so much special [about the day] because the people that were here from all aspects of their lives," she said.