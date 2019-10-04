Trisha Yearwood on Playing With the Nashville Symphony: ‘I Feel So Grateful’

Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl Tour will officially kick off later this month, but the singer launched the tour by performing the first of three nights with the Nashville Symphony on Thursday night, Oct. 3. The concert, held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, marked the beginning of her first major solo tour in five years, making Yearwood incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 28 years since my first album came out and my first single came out,” Yearwood said from stage via Billboard. “This whole night is a pinch me moment. This continues to be a dream come true and I don’t take it for granted. I can’t imagine doing anything else with my life, I feel so grateful.”

Yearwood performed both songs from her recent Every Girl album and her previous Let’s Be Frank record, as well as some of her previous hits. One of the songs she sang from stage was “For the Last Time,” which Yearwood wrote with her husband, Garth Brooks, and is the only song that was an original on the project.

“We worked on the song back and forth over a few weeks,” Yearwood recounted. “He kept pushing and pushing to have the song finished. He had me play it for [producer] Don Was and he loved it and said, ‘I think it fits on this record,’ so we recorded it. This song is about us, this is how I feel about [Garth].”

Yearwood’s latest Every Girl album marks the Georgia native’s first record of new songs in 12 years – a length of time the 55-year-old says was unintentional.

“I didn’t mean to,” Yearwood said of the time between projects. “I was on this tour with my husband which was almost a four-year tour, and when I wasn’t on tour with Garth I was filming the cooking show in this house. Life just goes by. I looked up one day and so much time had passed. So last year, 2018, I actually made two albums. I made an album of standards called Let’s Be Frank, and then I started working on the country record.

“I’m so excited it’s finally here,” she continued. “And I realized through all the things that I do that I love, that I love, music is what feeds my soul and I wasn’t doing that, so I needed to get in the studio. It was really cathartic for me and it’s really what I believe I’m supposed to be doing. So I will not wait 12 years again, I promise.”

Find a list of all of Yearwood’s upcoming shows by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Brett Carlsen