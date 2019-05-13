Trisha Yearwood Announces New Single, ‘Every Girl in This Town’

New music is coming from Trisha Yearwood! The 54-year-old announced that she is releasing a new single, “Every Girl in This Town,” from an upcoming new record.

“Making this album reminded me of making my first album in 1991 — a freeing feeling of just getting to be creative and not worrying about anything beyond just taking care of the music, finding the right songs and having fun in the studio,” Yearwood told PEOPLE. “No pressure. When I listen to the album, I hear the joy in my voice. It’s a great feeling to know you’ve done your best. Now, I float it out to the world. This is me!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The artwork for the single shows a throwback photo of a young Yearwood outside, arms spread wide.

“I was a little girl in a small town dreaming big, as evidenced by so many photos of me in dress-up, or like this photo … standing atop the picnic table in my stylish suede green shoes with the yellow smiley faces on them,” Yearwood said. “I wanted it all.”

“Every Girl in This Town,” which Yearwood said will “set the tone” for the rest of her forthcoming, still-untitled new record, will be released on June 6.

“It’s okay to make mistakes and not be perfect,” Yearwood teased of the message of the single.

The wife of Garth Brooks, who released Let’s Be Frank, a cover of Frank Sinatra songs last year, has previously revealed that new music was on its way.

“We’re looking at fall of this year,” Yearwood told The Boot. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever find songs that really felt like me, because country music has changed a lot since I made a record.”

Later, Yearwood divulged that the project, her first country record since Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love was released in 2007, had been completed.

“Everything is recorded, we are just doing that last checklist of things like adding harmonies and things are almost ready to mix,” Yearwood told Music Row. “I’m already chomping at the bit to release this country album. It definitely reminded me that as much as I love all the things that I get to do that are entertainment-related – I don’t do anything I don’t love — but music feeds my soul.”

No word yet when Yearwood’s next set of tunes will be released. Updates will be posted at TrishaYearwood.com as available.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/John Shearer