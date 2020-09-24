Trisha Yearwood released a music video for her song "I'll Carry You Home" this week, debuting the moving clip on Sept. 23. The video celebrates Yearwood's family and friends who have supported her over the years and sees Yearwood, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, standing in front of fabric onto which is projected footage from the singer's childhood in Georgia, including shots of Yearwood as a baby.

A press release shares that the video honors the people that have "carried Yearwood home over the years," including her parents, sister and extended family, according to The Country Daily. "'I’ll Carry You Home' is almost like a prayer," Yearwood said in a statement. "For me, it’s very much about the people in my life that have my back, and also my strong spiritual belief that God’s got me, no matter what. I believe that. It’s really like a prayer. It’s just one of the most beautiful songs that I’ve heard."

"I'll Carry You Home" is from Yearwood's 2019 album Every Girl and was written by Gordie Samson, Caitlyn Smith and Troy Verges. Earlier this month, Yearwood performed the "I'll Carry You Home" at the ACM Awards as a tribute to members of the country music community who died this year. The moment was Yearwood's first live performance of the song.

Along with her own music, Yearwood may soon appear on husband Garth Brooks' upcoming album, Fun. In a new interview with PeopleTV, the superstar couple revealed that they recently recorded a version of "Shallow" from the 2018 version of A Star Is Born after performing the song for the firs time earlier this year during an episode of Brooks' Facebook live series, Inside Studio G. They later performed it for their CBS special and have recorded it for possible inclusion on Fun.

Brooks told Nancy O'Dell that Bradley Cooper had actually attended one of his and Yearwood's concerts when he was preparing for his role in A Star Is Born. "He was neat," Brooks recalled. "He kept talking about ear monitors, which was weird. I don’t know if it was already written in the movie, but he noticed I didn’t wear them, and I told him that the reason I didn’t wear them was I can’t hear [the audience]."

"Every girl on the tour was suddenly backstage when Bradley came back," Yearwood laughed.