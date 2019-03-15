Trisha Yearwood Reacts to Garth Brooks’ iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade Award

Garth Brooks was the recipient of the recent iHeartRadio Artist of the Decade Award, but his wife, Trisha Yearwood, has an even better title for him! The songstress shared a photo of the couple at the ceremony, along with a sweet sentiment about her husband of more than 13 years.

“Artist of the Decade and husband of a lifetime!” Yearwood gushed. “I [heart] you Garth Brooks xo, me [iheartawards 2019]”

Yearwood might have been praising her adoring spouse, but it was only a few days ago that the tables were turned, when Brooks honored Yearwood, who just celebrated her 20th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

“I’m lucky that she’s in love with the boy!!” Brooks wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of the two of them together on the Opry stage. “Trisha Yearwood the Grand Ole Opry is lucky to have you … and so am I!! love, me”

Brooks and Yearwood also performed “Whiskey to Wine” as part of her star-studded celebration, which also included appearances by Ricky Skaggs and Emmylou Harris.

Yearwood just released her Let’s Be Frank album, which includes 11 Frank Sinatra songs and one original, “For the Last Time,” which she wrote with Brooks.

“I came in with this title,” Yearwood recalled to Music Row. “I said, I don’t know, I just have this, ‘For the first time, I’m in love for the last time.’ I just feel like it’s us. But you’re the songwriter. Write the song.’ And he said, ‘No, we’ll write the song.’ And he started with this melody that sounded like a throwback. We wrote the song months before the Frank project, so it didn’t really have a home at the time, when it was done.”

The song, which says in part, “My love was like a lyric / With no melody / And words are only words / If there’s no poetry / Now I’ve found my rhyme / For the first time I’m in love / For the last time,” became the perfect representation of their own relationship.

“What it talks about is kind of forgiving yourself for all the mistakes you made in the past, and understanding why nothing worked out, because this is where I was supposed to be,” Yearwood explained. “That’s us. That’s our story.”

Yearwood is reportedly working on a new album of original songs, her first country album since The Power of Love was released in 2007.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Morigi