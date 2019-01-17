Trisha Yearwood Announces New Album Coming Later This Year

Trisha Yearwood just released her Let’s Be Frank record, a collection of Frank Sinatra covers, but she still has more music coming! The singer reveals she has a new album that will be released later this year, full of brand-new songs.

“We’re looking at fall of this year,” Yearwood told The Boot. The record might have been finished sooner, but she wanted to make sure each song was authentically her.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d ever find songs that really felt like me, because country music has changed a lot since I made a record,” she confessed, adding that she had to search to find the right songs.

Yearwood was only 26 when her self-titled freshman debut album came out. Since then, the 54-year-old has released 11 more studio albums, charted dozens of singles, and learned plenty about herself along the way.

“It’s worth the trade for the wrinkles, because it’s so awesome to feel comfortable in your own skin,” Yearwood explained. “It’s almost like when I made my first [album], only better, because I had so much freedom when I made my first record because I just didn’t know what to be afraid of.”

“I didn’t know what was coming, and I didn’t know how the business worked or any of that, and then when you learn how it works, then you start feeling all this pressure … Now, fast forward, I just want to enjoy myself in the studio,” she added. “We know we’ll have a following. We’ll figure out how to get it out there.”

Although it has yet to be announced, Yearwood’s husband, Garth Brooks, hinted that she might be hitting the road this year as well.

“She’s got probably her own tour that she’ll be announcing, but we will not be apart,” Brooks said, when explaining why she would not perform as part of Brooks’ Stadium Tour. “She’ll be there, and I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

Yearwood might have another project coming out as well – a live duets album with her husband, Garth Brooks. But Yearwood already had a feeling 2019 would be a year to remember.

“Nines and 19s are my [lucky] number,” Yearwood revealed, “so I feel like this is my year to get new music out.”

