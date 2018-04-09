Trent Harmon Reveals ‘You Got ‘Em All’ Might Have a Happy Ending

Trent Harmon bared his broken heart in his latest single, “You Got ‘Em All.” Thankfully, Harmon says the song, which Harmon wrote about his girlfriend of seven years who abruptly left to go to Thailand while he was on the road, might still have a happy ending.

“She’s not gone forever,” says Harmon. “We had just gotten to a place where we were waiting on each other to jump for each other’s dreams. Am I gonna wait on you? Are you gonna wait on me? I have things I want to do, and if you’re an artist you want to have a hit song. It’s great to say I’m gonna make the music I want to make but you want to have that special one where it’s the music you want to make, and it’s good enough to be played on commercial radio in the world.

“And so I wanted to do that,” continues Harmon, “and she wanted to travel. I think we tried to plan it a few times. ‘Well hey, while I’m not so busy you go do that.’ But then this opportunity arose and she said, ‘Look I’m leaving like Tuesday or Wednesday.’ And I said, ‘Well I’m in Portland and I’m about to take the stage. I won’t be back until Friday. We’re doing a run of shows.’ She said, ‘There’s an opening, I gotta go.’ And I said, ‘Well, so do I.’”

Ironically, it might be the song about Harmon’s girlfriend leaving him that is giving him the commercial success he’s always wanted. The song, which is the title track of his upcoming album, is rapidly climbing up the charts, perhaps making it his first big hit since winning Season 15 of American Idol in 2016.

Harmon hints his new record will have more songs besides “You Got ‘Em All” that were inspired by own life.

“My album is two years in the making, and it was worth every minute,” says Harmon. “I’m grateful to have taken the time to write songs, which was never something I had never done before. The fact that I have been able to make this album so personal is very special to me.’”

You Got ‘Em All will be released on May 18. Download the single on iTunes.

