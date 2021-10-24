Travis Tritt Surprises With National Anthem Performance at NLCS Game Amid Controversial Vaccine Stance

Travis Tritt has been vocal about opposition to the rise of vaccine mandates at venues and businesses around the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, Tritt was tapped to sing the National Anthem in Atlanta on Saturday ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the hometown Braves.

The decision to have the country music legend created some debate on social media due to his comments on vaccine mandates rising around the country. Tritt’s post pledging to not play at venues mandating a vaccine joins a wealth of divisive stances and political splits that have turned a public health emergency into a political carnival game.

FYI – I will be singing our National Anthem for Game 6 of the NLCS in Atlanta tonight between the @Braves and the @Dodgers. 🇺🇸 — Travis Tritt (@TravisTritt) October 23, 2021

The singer announced the performance ahead of the NLCS game on Twitter Saturday ahead of the game, with no comment from the Braves organization regarding the decision despite the recent controversial comments. Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, does not have any vaccine mandates in place apart from the people on the ball field. For Tritt, his performance will happen behind the fences at home plate.

With the Atlanta Braves victory on Saturday night, the performance decision and any going forward could create a national debate given the platform the World Series will have. No matter, Tritt has made his decision clear and released a statement outlining his motivation.

“I’m putting my money where my mouth is and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately,” Tritt wrote in a statement. “Many people are taking a firm stand against these mandates around the country, and I wholeheartedly support that cause. I have been extremely vocal against mandates since the beginning. This is a sacrifice that I’m willing to make to stand up for the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed for their entire lifetimes. There are plenty of promoters and venues around the country that appreciate fans and the freedom of choice in this great country, and those are the promoters and venues that I will be supporting.”

Tritt has made media rounds too, stopping by Fox News to speak with Tucker Carlson. Whether the Braves will address the decision remains to be seen, but Tritt has clearly stuck by his guns.