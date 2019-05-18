Country Singer Travis Tritt’s Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Country music singer, Travis Tritt took to social media to share some harrowing details of his tour bus’ involvement in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in South Carolina.

Tritt was on his tour bus, driving through a South Carolina highway when he revealed a Jeep heading in the wrong direction had hit a pickup truck in front of his vehicle, killing two individuals — the driver of the Jeep, and the truck passenger who was struck.

Tritt admits his tour bus was sideswiped by another passing vehicle, sustaining only minor damages and that no one from his crew was hurt.

We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us. Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

“We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach,” Tritt tweeted at the time. “Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

Tritt went on to reveal that his crew and tour bus “sustained minor damage” as they tried to avoid the crash site in front of them.

“Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight,” he said, adding how they were only “sideswiped” but it could have been “much worse.”

“God was obviously watching over us tonight. I praise God for keeping us safe!” he wrote.

I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident as the the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired. Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

Tritt went on to reveal he had heard from authorities that the two killed stemmed from the result of someone who was “obviously driving drunk or impaired.”

“Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away.”

According to CBS News affiliate, WMBF, emergency personnel responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, with South Carolina Highway Patrol investigating.

The 56-year-old country singer, who was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach last night, is known for songs including “Here’s a Quarter” and “I’m Gonna Be Somebody.”

