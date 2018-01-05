Trace Adkins Warns Fans of Multiple Impostor Accounts on Social Media

Trace Adkins has an important message for his fans. The 55-year-old shared a video on Instagram, warning of several accounts on social media of people claiming to be him.

“I can’t believe I’m having to do this, but I just wanted to take a minute to let you know that there are a lot of impostor accounts out there on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pretending to be me,” Adkins says. “Please do not engage with these people or send them money. I do not communicate personally on those platforms through direct messages and I don’t request to follow anyone. Everything from me only lives on my official page, @traceadkins.”

Adkins also offered advice for those wondering if an account is his or not, and also explained why some people might not have access to him on social media anymore.

“Please make sure to look for the blue checkmark on the profile,” he continues. “Impostor accounts will not have that checkmark. And one more thing, if you’ve been blocked by me, it’s because I thought you were being mean. Thank you.”

Adkins’ latest album, Something’s Going On … was released last March. The record includes “Watered Down” and his current single, “Still a Soldier.” Purchase the album on Amazon and iTunes.

The Louisiana native has a busy start to 2018. Adkins will join Blake Shelton as the opening act on Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour. He’ll also return to the big screen, appearing in the upcoming film, I Can Only Imagine, scheduled for a March 16 release date. Updates and concert information can be found on Adkins’ website.