Trace Adkins Announces How Did We Get Here Tour

Trace Adkins will return to his role as a headliner later this year, after first taking a stint as the opening act on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour.

Adkins’ run with Shelton, which will wrap up on March 17, also includes Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce serving as openers, but Shelton hints it’s Adkins who is needed the most.

“This lineup, I can’t believe it actually worked out, because Brett — his career is blowing up,” Shelton said. “He’s the new dude in country music that’s taken off, and I couldn’t be happier for him. And man, it’s tough. We wanted a female artist for the tour to represent the girls in country music . . . and we’re so lucky to get Carly, and I can’t thank her enough for signing on for this tour. She’s going to make us look good. And, of course, Trace, I brought him out to keep all of our egos in check because as soon we start having fun and getting a little rowdy out there, he’ll be the one coming in there cranky and grumpy and yelling at us all and make sure that our egos are in check.”

The tour will kick off on April 5 in Biloxi, Miss., and wrap up on Oct. 27 in Tunica, Miss. Pre-sale for select dates will begin on Jan. 30, using the pre-sale password, “SOLDIER.” More information can be found by visiting his website.

April 6 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort

April 7 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

May 1 – Bowling Green, Ky. @ Southern Kentucky Pac

May 5 – New Cumberland, W.V. @ Mountaineer Park

May 6 – Punxsutawney, Pa. @ Punxsutawney Community Center

May 11 – Bowler, Wis. @ Northstar Star Mohican Casino

May 12 – Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center

June 21 – Ridgefield, Conn. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

June 23 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino

June 30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Starlight Amphitheater

July 5 – Fayetteville, Ga. @ Southern Ground Amphitheater

July 7 – Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs

July 11 – Pauma Valley, Calif. @ Casino Pauma Showroom

July 12 – Santa Maria, Calif. @ Santa Barbara County Fair

July 15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ California State Fair

July 16 – Turlock, Calif. @ Stanislaus County Fair

July 18 – Eugene, Ore. @ Lane County Fair

July 19 – Worley, Idaho @ Coeur D’alene Casino

July 27 – Urbana, Ill. @ Champaign County Fair

July 31 – Petersburg, W.V. @ Tri County Fair

Aug. 6 – Vale, S.D. @ Full Throttle Saloon

Aug. 8 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Club Regent

Aug. 9 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Saskatoon Prairieland Park

Aug. 11 – Belvidere, Ill. @ Boone County Fair

Sept. 8 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theater

Sept. 10 – Wooster, Ohio @ Wayne Country Fair

Sept. 14 – Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort & Casino

Sept. 21 – Breham, Texas @ Washington County Fair

Sept. 22 – Garnett, Kan. @ Anderson County Cornstock

Sept. 29 – Montgomery, Ala. @ Garrett Coliseum

Sept. 30 – Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Oct. 26 – Bossier City, La. @ Horseshow Riverdome

Oct. 27 – Tunica, Miss. @ Gold

Photo Credit: Instagram/TraceAdkins