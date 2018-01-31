Trace Adkins Announces How Did We Get Here Tour

Trace Adkins will return to his role as a headliner later this year, after first taking a stint as the opening act on Blake Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour.
Adkins’ run with Shelton, which will wrap up on March 17, also includes Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce serving as openers, but Shelton hints it’s Adkins who is needed the most.
“This lineup, I can’t believe it actually worked out, because Brett — his career is blowing up,” Shelton said. “He’s the new dude in country music that’s taken off, and I couldn’t be happier for him. And man, it’s tough. We wanted a female artist for the tour to represent the girls in country music . . . and we’re so lucky to get Carly, and I can’t thank her enough for signing on for this tour. She’s going to make us look good. And, of course, Trace, I brought him out to keep all of our egos in check because as soon we start having fun and getting a little rowdy out there, he’ll be the one coming in there cranky and grumpy and yelling at us all and make sure that our egos are in check.”
The tour will kick off on April 5 in Biloxi, Miss., and wrap up on Oct. 27 in Tunica, Miss. Pre-sale for select dates will begin on Jan. 30, using the pre-sale password, “SOLDIER.” More information can be found by visiting his website.
April 6 – Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort
April 7 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s
May 1 – Bowling Green, Ky. @ Southern Kentucky Pac
May 5 – New Cumberland, W.V. @ Mountaineer Park
May 6 – Punxsutawney, Pa. @ Punxsutawney Community Center
May 11 – Bowler, Wis. @ Northstar Star Mohican Casino
May 12 – Hinckley, Minn. @ Grand Casino Hinckley Event Center
June 21 – Ridgefield, Conn. @ Ridgefield Playhouse
June 23 – Charles Town, W.V. @ Hollywood Casino
June 30 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Starlight Amphitheater
July 5 – Fayetteville, Ga. @ Southern Ground Amphitheater
July 7 – Vinton, La. @ Delta Downs
July 11 – Pauma Valley, Calif. @ Casino Pauma Showroom
July 12 – Santa Maria, Calif. @ Santa Barbara County Fair
July 15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ California State Fair
July 16 – Turlock, Calif. @ Stanislaus County Fair
July 18 – Eugene, Ore. @ Lane County Fair
July 19 – Worley, Idaho @ Coeur D’alene Casino
July 27 – Urbana, Ill. @ Champaign County Fair
July 31 – Petersburg, W.V. @ Tri County Fair
Aug. 6 – Vale, S.D. @ Full Throttle Saloon
Aug. 8 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Club Regent
Aug. 9 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ Saskatoon Prairieland Park
Aug. 11 – Belvidere, Ill. @ Boone County Fair
Sept. 8 – Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Theater
Sept. 10 – Wooster, Ohio @ Wayne Country Fair
Sept. 14 – Hutchinson, Kan. @ Kansas State Fair
Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort & Casino
Sept. 21 – Breham, Texas @ Washington County Fair
Sept. 22 – Garnett, Kan. @ Anderson County Cornstock
Sept. 29 – Montgomery, Ala. @ Garrett Coliseum
Sept. 30 – Mount Vernon, Ky. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
Oct. 26 – Bossier City, La. @ Horseshow Riverdome
Oct. 27 – Tunica, Miss. @ Gold
Photo Credit: Instagram/TraceAdkins