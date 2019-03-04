Trace Adkins Announces Joint Hits. Hats. History. Tour With Clint Black

Trace Adkins and Clint Black are hitting the road together! The country music icons announce they will embark on their Hits. Hats. Country. Tour on May 2 in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s been a few years since Clint and I shared the stage,” Adkins said in a statement. “Since then, we have both been fortunate to have added a few more hits, and hats to our collection. Looking forward to this!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Trace and I toured together back in the 90s and I’m really looking forward to sharing the stage with him again!” added Black. “He’s a lot of fun and a real pro.”

The tour comes shortly after Adkins completes his run with Blake Shelton, on Shelton’s Friends & Heroes Tour, which also includes the Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson and Lauren Alaina.

“I’m really excited about my tour because it’s taking where I came from and the music I listened to growing up, and actually introducing it to a whole new audience,” Shelton said of his tour. “I feel like a lot of people might know the Bellamy Brothers’ and John Anderson’s music, but maybe they’re not familiar with who they are as artists.”

Adkins is also performing several solo shows on his headlining Don’t Stop Tour, while Black will launch his Still Killin’ Time 30th Anniversary Tour also in March.

“I am loading up the buses and bringing my band, a new set and new music to my Don’t Stop Tour 2019,” Adkins said, “and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans again this year and feeling the energy they bring to each and every show.”

Black’s debut album, Killin’ Time was released in 1989, while Adkins’ freshman Dreamin’ Out Loud was released in 1996.

John Berry, Craig Campbell and Terri Clark will each join the Adkins and Black on select shows. See a complete list of dates below. Presale will begin on Tuesday, March 5. More information, including ticket and venue information, can be found at either TraceAdkins.com or ClintBlack.com.

Hits. Hats. Country. Tour Dates:

May 2 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC*

May 3 – Suwannee River Jam – Live Oak, FL^

May 4 – The Bowl – Sugar Hill, GA*

May 5 – CCNB Amphitheatre – Simpsonville, SC*

June 6 – White Oak Amphitheatre – Greensboro, NCJune 8 – Foxwoods Amphitheatre – Mashantucket, CTJune 9 – Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheatre– Gilford, NHAugust 8 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TXAugust 9 – H-E-B Center at Cedar Park – Cedar Park, TX

*Features John Berry

^Features Craig Campbell

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin

