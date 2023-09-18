Toby Keith Sets Major TV Awards Show Performance Amid Health Struggles

Toby Keith is preparing to return to the stage for his first real televised performance since his cancer diagnosis. According to NBC, the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards ceremony is coming in 2023 as a "love letter to the country music industry" and an expansion to the People's Choice Awards.

The show will air live on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, broadcasting live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Keith is listed as one of the performers and he is surrounded by an all-star lineup including Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town — who are also hosts, Wynonna Judd, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, HARDY, Dan+Shay and recently departed The Voice fixture Blake Shelton.

Keith will be on hand to receive the first-ever Country Music Icon award, presented by Shelton. The pair of Oklahoma natives will share the stage at the moment, which should prove to be memorable for fans.

"We're overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever 'Country Icon' Award," Senior VP, of Entertainment Live Events, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Cassandra Tryon said. "As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in country music history."

Judd will also receive a major award at the ceremony, with the show acting as a precursor to her holiday special in December, Christmas at the Opry. "Wynonna is one of the most recognized and lauded performers in country music," Tryon added. "Not only is she incredibly talented, her selflessness and passion for putting the needs of others in the spotlight is unmatched. We can't think of a better person to honor as our inaugural 'Country Champion' and to celebrate the holidays with across these two major country music events."

Toby Keith: New Video Shows Singer Amid Cancer Worries, Singing for Oklahoma Softball Teamhttps://t.co/gXfeaNR3PJ — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) June 12, 2023

Keith and Judd have both had a rough couple of years. Judd recently wrapped up her tribute tour for her mother, Naomi Judd, following her tragic death in April 2022. Judd and her mother had planned to go on tour together and were set to enter the Country Music Hall of Fame only days after her heartbreaking suicide.

Keith has had a personal struggle of his own, battling cancer since June 2022 and working hard to return to form. He caused some concerns earlier this summer when photos of him surfaced looking gaunt. He put fears to rest by taking the stage to celebrate the Oklahoma softball team and revealing the tumor he had shrunk after his treatment. Keep an eye out for the Country Music People's Choice Awards airing on NBC on Sept. 28 to see his return to broadcast TV.