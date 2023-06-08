Toby Keith Sparks Concerns With Latest Photo Amid Cancer Struggle

Toby Keith has given fans a much-anticipated update. Keith revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. He canceled his remaining tour dates while undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Last week, Keith shared on his social media the first appearance of the country star in quite some time – a photo showing his support for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Some of his followers expressed concern over the recent image. "Please tell me Toby is OK?" asked an Instagram user. "This picture is most disturbing." While the singer is noticeably thinner these days, most fans responded by offering prayers and support to Keith in the post. "You are so very loved and respected, Blessings to you Toby," wrote one follower. "I love you Toby!! Thank you for all you do!! Praying for you as well," commented another. One fan posted, "Keep fighting Toby! Grew up listening to your music since I was a kid. Stay up big guy." A fourth user wrote, "God Bless you and your Health! prayer for all those stricken with cancer."

During his last message to fans in June, he said he looked forward to "recovering and relaxing" with his family and would see them again soon. He posted on Instagram, "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." Since Keith's cancer is in remission, the prognosis looks good, and he's even been out and about recently, appearing at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, late last year to sing a few songs.

Additionally, the artist recently spoke with CMT's Cody Alan at the 2022 BMI Country Awards, where he received the BMI Icon Award. In response to the question of whether he would be able to return to music, Keith indicated that as long as he continues to heal, his return is likely. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape. I need a little bit of time to rest up and heal up," Keith said. "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky dory, then we'll look at something good in the future." Nashville BMI Records is an organization that collects and distributes royalties and licensing fees to singers and songwriters in the country music industry to protect their work. Over 1.3 million songwriters and composers are represented by the organization, which was founded over 80 years ago. They selected Keith as the 2022 Icon of the Year.