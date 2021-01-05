Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard Teaming Up for New Song 'Undivided'

✖

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have joined forces once again, teaming up for new song "Undivided." Set for release on Jan. 13, along with a music video, the song is a message of unity that encourages listeners to love one another.

"Music gives us hope and brings us together in a way nothing else can. This doesn’t mean we don’t have work to do. Quite the opposite," McGraw said in a statement. "I loved the positivity of this song and that it called me to check myself and to remember that love is bigger. It’s why I knew this song had to be my next single with Tyler as soon as he sent it to me."

"I knew immediately when I finished it, I had to text it to Tim. He has a way of communicating with the world that is unique in music," Hubbard added. "For him to want to perform with me was an amazing feeling. The song is about coming together, and that’s exactly what we did."

Over the weekend, McGraw, who previously collaborated with Florida Georgia Line on the duo's 2016 hit "May We All," used Instagram to share a black and white photo of himself and Hubbard in the studio. "Can’t wait to show you what @tylerhubbard and I have been workin on," his caption read. Hubbard posted the same photo and wrote, "Me and Tim been up to something special. Can’t wait to share with y’all."

The Georgia native previously shared a preview of "Undivided" with fans while quarantining on his tour bus in his driveway in November after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. In a post on his Instagram story, he shared that the song was "My prayer."

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place," the chorus reads. "Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Till this country that we love's undivided."

The announcement of "Undivided" comes after Hubbard and bandmate Brian Kelley told fans that they will likely pursue solo projects in the future, though that doesn't mean the end of Florida Georgia Line.

"We’re gonna still do stuff together," Hubbard said in a recent video. "We’re gonna obviously be on tour and we’re going to be singing all of the hits you guys love and trying to create more. But in the meantime, it’s a beautiful time to be in a place, like [Kelley] said, to be able to venture out and to have a voice of our own and have individuality a little bit."