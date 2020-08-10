Tim McGraw Shows off Faith Hill's New Pink Hair

✖

Like many others, it appears Faith Hill has gotten bored with her hair during quarantine, as evidenced by her husband Tim McGraw's recent Instagram post. On Sunday, the country star shared a snap of his wife positively beaming as she sat on a sunlit porch, her hair, newly tinged with pink, braided around her head.

"Dang, I love this girl!" McGraw wrote, crediting the photo to the couple's oldest daughter, 23-year-old Gracie, who had been spending her quarantine in Los Angeles. Gracie was also sporting her own newly-dyed pink hair on her own Instagram page, though she didn't mention her mom in her post.

McGraw and Hill have been spending their quarantine at their home in Tennessee with their younger daughters, 21-year-old Maggie and 18-year-old Audrey, the latter of whom just made her parents proud by exercising her right to vote for the first time during Tennessee's primary election. "First time voter over here!!!!!!!!!" Hill captioned a photo of Audrey displaying her "I Voted" sticker, adding the hashtag #proudmom. McGraw reposted his wife's photo and caption on his own account, adding, "My baby girl! #prouddad."

During their time at home, the family has been able to enjoy plenty of time together, something that's scarce when McGraw is on the road. "We're doing well. We're spending a lot of time with family together," the "Hallelujahville" singer told Entertainment Tonight in May. "We have gotten to spend some time cooking and hanging out and just enjoying each other's company." McGraw added that while he is off the road, there's one habit he hasn't shaken from touring, to the annoyance of his wife.

"I spent 30 years in hotel rooms going in and out, so I've never even thought about cleaning up, but she's a neat freak, so she likes everything pretty clean," he said. "So I always get on her nerves about that."

Aside from that, the 53-year-old shared that his relationship with Hill hasn't changed all that much amid the pandemic. "Faith and I spend 90 percent of our time together. We're sort of homebodies. We don't get out much and we always cook at home. We don't eat out much," he said. "We're always around the house, so we spend a lot of time together anyway. But this has been really good. We enjoy just cuddling up and watching movies, TV series."