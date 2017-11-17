Tim McGraw Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s New ‘Sexy’ Title

Blake Shelton‘s new “Sexiest Man Alive” title from PEOPLE magazine was controversial, but Tim McGraw appears to agree with it.

When McGraw and Faith Hill stopped by the nationally syndicated radio show Ty, Kelly & Chuck Thursday, the country music power couple was asked to read tweets complaining about Shelton’s title. But they couldn’t resist offering their own thoughts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Do you know, I think Blake’s pretty sexy?” McGraw said of The Voice coach.

“He’s great. He’s got an incredible sense of humor and that’s sexy, actually,” Hill added. “It is.”

But then McGraw said that’s something someone tells you when they set you up on a blind date!

Co-host Ty Bentli then shared one tweet that had everyone on the set laughing. “Blake Shelton looks like the dad in a drug commercial where they list the side effects at the end while you watch him build a birdhouse,” the tweet read.

Bentli and McGraw agreed that the best thing about Shelton is he would laugh at that tweet to.

“When you’re the sexiest man alive, you can take anything,” McGraw said.

Indeed, Shelton has already filmed a “Mean Tweets”-style segment from behind the set of Ellen DeGeneres.

Shelton even told PEOPLE he thought they were kidding when they told him he’d be on the cover of their “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

“I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass,” Shelton said of his fellow Voice coach Adam Levine. “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

As for McGraw and Hill, they released their first album together, The Rest Of Our Life, this week.