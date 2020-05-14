Tim McGraw brought his new single, "I Called Mama," to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, giving the debut television performance of the nostalgic track, which is about a narrator feeling a sentimental urge to call their mom. First, he opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about his quarantine, sharing that he, wife Faith Hill and their daughters are "doing well" at home.

"We're homebodies, it pretty much suits us to be home, but it's certainly interesting to watch," he said. "I certainly feel for everybody out there that's going through... losing someone and being sick and losing their jobs and stuff. We're inspired so much by seeing these nurses, how hard they work in these hospitals, and my sister was a nurse, it's crazy to see the dedication that the front line workers have." DeGeneres chimed in that she was "glad" to hear of the encouragement and support lent to others, including teachers to which McGraw responded, "Absolutely. It certainly gives you a different perspective on people's lives."

The country star also discussed his new single, telling DeGeneres that he was pretty much done with his upcoming album when he heard the track. "This was before all this stuff happened," he said. "The song just really struck me. It gives you sort of a perspective on the worldview in a lot of ways. It's very simple. It talks about calling your mom, for sure, then in the bigger picture, I just think that it reminds you to connect with people in general. People that you love, and the the human connection we all need."

"I Called Mama" was written by Lance Miller, Marv Green and Jimmy Yeary. McGraw sang the song from an upholstered chair in what is presumably his home, sitting six feet away from a guitar player who was accompanying him. "On the one hand this song is literally, 'hey, call your mom,'" McGraw said in a statement when the song was released earlier this month. "On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it's a great reminder that hearing someone's voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything. I think it’s at these very difficult times that music can help and the power of a song can give someone a moment of clarity or comfort, or just a smile. Especially now, when we seem to need it more than ever."