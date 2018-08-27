Watch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Join Taylor Swift Onstage in Nashville

Taylor Swift brought her Reputation Stadium Tour to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, capping off her hometown show with a pair of special guests.

Towards the end of the concert, Swift was seated at a piano when she told the crowd she was about to play a song she hadn’t performed in a long time, launching into her very first single, “Tim McGraw,” as she invited the crowd to join her.

In the middle of the song, Swift introduced Faith Hill, who arrived on stage to thunderous applause as she sang the song’s second verse and chorus with Swift. A few moments later, McGraw himself appeared, singing the bridge before the group joined together to perform the rest of the McGraw-inspired track as the crowd waved their arms and sang along.

Both McGraw and Hill later posted about the moment on social media, with McGraw writing, “Man, how cool can it be for a guy?!! Thanx Taylor for having us on your stage…we had a blast!”

Hill shared, “Taylor, thank you for inviting us to be a part of last night in Nashville!! Your show was absolutely magical!”

Along with bringing out country’s biggest couple, Swift showed off her Nashville roots a second time when she used the show’s acoustic set to perform “Better Man,” a song she wrote that was recorded by Little Big Town.

“At the time, I didn’t know if it fit on the album I was making,” Swift explained of the track. “I just thought, ‘Maybe there will be a moment for this song.’”

And there was — the song went on to become one of Little Big Town’s biggest hits, winning the group a GRAMMY and earning Swift the Song of the Year honor at the 2017 CMA Awards.

“I’ll never ever be able to explain the feeling that I had when I look back on the journey that was the song ‘Better Man,’” Swift said.

Saturday marked the first time the 28-year-old headlined Nissan Stadium, with the stop marking the tour’s hometown show for the singer, as well as several members of her band.

Swift told the audience about how she and her mom attended CMA Fest shortly after moving to Nashville years ago, with the star eventually receiving her own slot in the festival’s line-up at the venue.

“I was like, ‘That’s it, that’s the peak, that’s the best it’s ever gonna get,’” she recalled.

Since then, things have gotten even better for Swift, who put on the concert of a lifetime on Saturday. The Pennsylvania native thrilled fans with her spectacular show that featured inflatable snakes, multiple showers of confetti, massive video screens, three stages, a flying basket, several outfit changes, fireworks and more, with Swift commanding the stage as a seasoned entertainer and fulfilling her promise of reaching every single fan in attendance.

“Every single thing that I do, I learned in Nashville,” she told the crowd. “And I’m so incredibly grateful.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer/TAS18